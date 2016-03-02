Laurel receives more funding for street improvements

The city of Laurel has received additional funding for its road improvements project./WDAM

The city of Laurel has received additional funding for its road improvements project.

During a special called meeting last week, council members approved a resolution to receive $475,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help pay for street renovations and and improvements to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.

In order to receive the money, Magee said the city had to come up with $119,000 to match the funds received.

Magee said Laurel residents will be very satisfied once this project is complete.

“As soon as spring gets here and the temperature remains above 50 degrees, we will start some paving of some streets and I think some people will be smiling as they drive down our streets,” Magee said.

Magee said work is complete on 7th Avenue in Laurel.

