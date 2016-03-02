Study analyzes best and worst states for women

The gender pay gap, discrimination, violence and the lock on Medicaid programs are just some of the things that plague women in the U.S. In some states, including Mississippi, unemployment rate, poverty and health care are affecting the average working woman’s quality of life.

In light of Women’s History Month, WalletHub analysts compared 50 states, including the District of Columbia and calculated which states were the best or worst for women.

The analysts compared the states across 15 key metrics that ranges from median earnings for female workers, to female uninsured rate to women’s preventive health care.

Here are some key findings about women’s quality of life in Mississippi:

Ranked 49th — Unemployment rate for women

Ranked 51st — Percent of women living in poverty

Ranked 33rd—Share of women-owned businesses

Ranked 42nd — Female uninsured rate

Ranked 51st — Women’s life expectancy at birth

Ranked 51st — Women’s preventive health care

Ranked 23rd — Female victimization

From the rankings, Mississippi is not one of the best ranked states for women. Click through our slideshow to find your state's ranking!

