Wayne Co. man arrested for marijuana possession

This is a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

Kentrell L. Hopkins of 757 Pleasant Grove Rd, Waynesboro, was arrested by Wayne County narcotics investigator Johnny Smith and Macy Torrey at a safety check point last week.

Hopkins gave consent to search his vehicle and Smith found 1/4 pound of marijuana hidden in a secret compartment inside the vehicle. Hopkins was charged with a possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Judge Charles Chapman denied bond based on three previous arrests. He has a June court date.

