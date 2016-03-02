Wayne Co. man arrested for stealing truck

A Wayne County man was arrested for stealing a vehicle.

Authorities said Kenneth Stanley was arrested and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Stanley was charged for stealing a 2008 Chevrolet Dually Pickup that was located in Washington County, Alabama, officials said.

Authorities said the truck was registered to Presto Industrial Tire Supply of Buckatunna.

Stanley’s bond was set at $25,000.

