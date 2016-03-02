Forecast: Very pretty day expected in the Pine Belt.

Sunny and very nice weather is expected today in the Pine Belt with highs in the mid 60s.

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunny skies return for Friday into most of the weekend with nice temps.

