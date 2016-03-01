Wayne Co. authorities search for arsonist - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wayne Co. authorities search for arsonist

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

This is a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department: 

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a structure fire located on the Woulard Bend River Road that occurred in the afternoon of Friday February 26, 2015. A citizen observed a fire behind a mobile home.

The quick acting citizen called 911 and then began extinguishing the fire. Firefighters from Battles and Buckatunna Fire Stations responded. Fire

Investigator Kevin Stevens was summoned to the scene and determined that the fire was incendiary. An individual was observed behind the mobile home in a small gray vehicle just before the fire.

A reward is offered through Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-735-5323 or the Sheriff’s Department at 601-735-3801.

