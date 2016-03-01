Banquet held to honor local professionals

This is a news release from SMP:

Sales and Marketing Professionals Pine Belt, a group comprised of local sales and marketing employees from the greater Hattiesburg area, will continue ticket sales for their annual Awards Banquet through Tuesday, March 1, 2016.

The SMP Awards will take place on the evening of March 1 at Lake Terrace Convention Center. Beginning at 6:00 pm attendees will enjoy a Silent Auction Reception which will help fund scholarships for Pine Belt students. The presentation begins at 6:30 pm where SMP will recognize the best in the sales and marketing profession. Nearly 20 local professionals, businesses and college students will receive the honors in 2016. During the ceremony, those recognized will be applauded for their excellence and outstanding achievement to the profession

Tickets are $35 for members, $45 for non-members and tables of 8 can be purchased for $340. An online form can be completed at www.smppinebelt.org. Those wishing for more information may contact Raven Brooks, Event Chair, at 601-296-7447 or rbrooks@hattiesburg.org.

Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients:

Individual Professional Award Recipients

- Michael Marks, Forrest General Hospital

-Lesley Sanders-Wood, Southern Miss Student Media Center

-Jon Smith, Southern Beverage Company

-Candace Harper, Pearl River Community College

-Josh Casper, The Depot Coffee House

-Scott Waldrop, Hattiesburg High Forensics

-Emily Curry, Southern Prohibition Brewing

-Haley White, The Area Development Partnership

-Tomeka Durr-Wiley, Mississippi Power

-Stuart Gates, Vicki's On Walnut

-Anita Clarke, CSPIRE

Business Award Recipients

-The Thirsty Hippo

-HubCitySPOKES

-Hub City Service Dogs

-Keith's Superstores

-Freedom Pharmacy

-Sole Sisters Boutique

-Hattiesburg Saenger Theater

-KW PR & Consulting

-Live @ Five

Rising Star Scholarship Recipient

Kathryn Duke - The University of Southern Mississippi

Lifetime Member Award

Dr. W. C. Smith