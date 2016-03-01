Forecast: Isolated severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon.

A few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in the Pine Belt later this afternoon and early evening with the main threats being strong winds and large hail. A tornado can't be ruled out.

Keep your weather radios on this afternoon and early evening as the system passes through.

The weather should clear later tonight with cooler air moving in.

