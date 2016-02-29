Wayne Co. Sheriff to seize bank accounts of drug dealers - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wayne Co. Sheriff to seize bank accounts of drug dealers

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Sheriff Jody Ashley said there is a big drug problem in Wayne County, but now he plans hit drug dealers where it hurts.

“We have a problem and I have to address it as the sheriff and step to the plate,” Ashley said.

Sheriff Ashley said if anyone is arrested for selling drugs in Wayne County, he will fight hard to seize their bank accounts.

“Not only will we come after you about selling it, we’ll come after your bank account too,” Ashley said.

Ashley said he is so passionate about this issue because drugs lead to bigger problems in the community.

“Where you’ve got drugs, you’ve got robbery, you’ve got murder and you’ve got crime. Get into the drug trade and stop this and you can slow some of this down,” Ashley said.

