Forecast: Increasing clouds today.

Increasing clouds today with highs in the lower 70s.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the 50s.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday and a few of those may be severe in the afternoon and evening.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather