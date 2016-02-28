Does waist training really work?

Have you been caught up in the ongoing social media trend of waist training? Premadonna, s2b_training and little tiny waist are just a few among the variety of trendy waist shapers that offer midsection and core compression. The hashtag bandwagon #waistgang has over 110,000 photos of woman rocking different types of waist trainers in hopes of creating an hourglass figure.

Those who live the waist training lifestyle like celebrities, Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba, may not be aware of the harm that comes along with the garment. According to ER physician Dr. Travis Stork from The Doctors, the waist trainer can make it hard to breath.

“When you press those inward, what can’t happen? Your diaphragm, which allows your lungs to expand and contract, can’t do its job,” Stork said.

Dr. Oz’s Guide to Better Vision exclaims the idea behind waist training does not give scientific proof of actual weight loss nor a permanent body shape. According to Oz, the pressure on the diaphragm can lead to an “increase risk of pneumonia.”

“As the stomach and colon are prevented from moving its contents, heartburn and chronic constipation can occur…The corset can also prevent return of blood flow to the heart, which can affect blood pressure and may result in dizziness and even fainting.” Oz said.

Wearing a trainer can give you a slimmer appearance when worn, however discomfort and some health risks might come along with the look.

What’s the best solution? Exercise. Cardio, running and healthy eating is the real solution to a flatter toned stomach. Don’t fall into the popular myths of waist training – make an exercise plan and workout regularly.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.