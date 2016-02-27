FOODIE: Homemade one pot chicken recipe

This Sun-dried tomato cream chicken recipe also known as one pot chicken, makes the best flavorful winter comfort dish. Tasty’s creamy chicken recipe can be made in less than 40 minutes including prep time. Click here for a hands on instructional video and see below for directions.

Here’s what you will need:

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Salt and Pepper to taste

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1/4 cup fresh basil, sliced

Directions:

1. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.

2. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a large oven-proof skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken, skin-side down, and sear both sides until golden brown. Drain excess fat and set aside.

3. Melt 1 Tbsp. butter in the skillet. Add garlic. stir until fragrant, then add chicken broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, dried oregano, dried thyme, fresh basil and reduce heat to low. Return chicken to the skillet.

4. Bake at 400°F / 200° C for 25 minutes.

5. Serve immediately.

