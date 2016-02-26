1 injured in Hub City shooting

A man is recovering at a local hospital Friday night after being shot./WDAM

A man is recovering at a local hospital Friday night after being shot.

According to a Forrest County Deputy on the scene, an unidentified man was shot in the neck.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

We’ve reached out to authorities for more details. We will update as soon as we learn more information.

