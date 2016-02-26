Body found believed to be missing Wayne County man

Officials believe a badly decomposed body found in Clarke County is a missing Wayne County man./ Clarke County Sheriff's Department

Officials believe a badly decomposed body found in Clarke County is a missing Wayne County man.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said officials believe the body is Patrick Sellers.

Sellers was reported missing last August from his home in Wayne County.

Officials said a nearby man discovered the body and a wrecked car in a wooded area on County Road 621 in Clarke County Thursday night.

Authorities said the body will be sent to Jackson for an autopsy to confirm the identity.

An investigation is underway. Officials said the car had been there for several months.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.