DuPree says "nothing illegal" led to HPSD financial crisis

Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree discussed the financial woes plaguing the Hattiesburg Public School District, and opened up about how the district got into the situation.

"As I understand it, there was nothing illegal that was done," DuPree said. "It was like in your household. They spent more money than they had. That's why we're where we are. They're putting safe guards in place so that doesn't happen again."

DuPree said he's working with district leadership to inform both employees and Hattiesburg taxpayers about how this happened, and how the district plans to move forward.

"The Mississippi Department of Education has been in," DuPree said. "They talk to them almost on a daily basis. They have a plan. They're going forward with it, and I'm sure that when they need to settle up at the end of the year on their financials, where they are financially, that we'll be in good stead. I'm fully confident that when the time comes that they have to make that final report, that we'll be in good shape."

He said he and district administrators are working to ensure the quality of education isn't changed as the district tries put its finances back in order.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.