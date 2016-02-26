Forecast: Great weekend ahead for the Pine Belt.

Looks like a great day ahead with sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunny and warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunny on Sunday with highs approaching 70.

Next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be around the Monday through Wednesday time frame.

