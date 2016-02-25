Sorority hosts Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event at USM

Members of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority hosted their 2nd annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on the Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi Thursday.

During the event, male students along with campus leaders walked a mile in women’s red heels.

Organizers said the event is a lot of fun each year, but the focus was to raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence.

“This event is very important to us because our philanthropy is domestic violence awareness and all of the proceeds from tonight will go to benefit both the Shafer Center, which is a sexual assault center in Hattiesburg as well as the Alpha Chi Omega foundation which promotes domestic violence awareness nationwide,” Brooke Boiseau said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.