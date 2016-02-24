Family members angry at ambulance response time

Family members of a Lamar County man are outraged at how long it took an ambulance to arrive on scene for medical assistance following a house fire.

The victim’s sister Sharon Moore said the fire department made it to the home located on Martin Luther King Drive in Purvis within minutes, but it took ambulance services more than an hour to arrive.

“We want to know why. My brother is right here about to die right in front of us and that’s not right at all,” Moore said.

Martha Gray lives down the street and saw the victim right after the fire. She said he really needed medical attention.

“His ears were all burned, and his face was peeling, and his face was black,” Gray said.

The family said the victim suffered third degree burns and he is recovering at a hospital in Jackson. They plan to take legal action.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.