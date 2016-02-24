Sheriff: Lover's Lane dispute ends in domestic violence charge - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sheriff: Lover's Lane dispute ends in domestic violence charge

Craig Allan Maddox. Photo source: JCSD Craig Allan Maddox. Photo source: JCSD
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

On Monday, Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lover’s Lane in regards to a disturbance. 

The call had been made by a juvenile witness, stating Allan Craig Maddox, 34 of Laurel, was “beating up” a female victim, according to a news release issued by the Jones County Sheriff's Department. 

When deputies arrived on the scene, Maddox had already left the residence. 

Deputies were told by the victim that a verbal altercation had begun the night before. 

As the morning progressed, Maddox got angrier and kicked the television, and that is when the fighting turned physical, according to the statement. 

Sheriff Alex Hodge said the victim had signs of bruising on her face and cuts and bruising on her leg. 

When deputies arrived, Maddox was taken into custody. 

It was discovered Maddox has two previous convictions within seven years of simple assault domestic, according to the release. 

According to Mississippi State Law, he was charged with felony domestic violence. 

Maddox was also out on a felony domestic violence bond, and had a bench warrant because he did not appear in court for an arraignment. 

Maddox will appear at the Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. for a revocation hearing. 

If convicted, he could receive a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved. 

