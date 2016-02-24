Forecast: Windy and chilly weather expected today.

Windy, cloudy and chilly today with highs around 50.

Clearing and colder tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Becoming sunny and milder on Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Friday into the weekend looks sunny with a slow warming trend.

