Laurel spared from storm damage

Residents in Laurel were spared from most of the damage from Tuesday’s storms.

According to Marda Tullos with the Jones County Emergency Management, the only damage in the area was a downed tree.

Many residents took shelter in the Safe Room, a shelter located on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel.

Tullos said she’s glad that the storm system didn't hold up, but most importantly she’s happy that residents heeded the warnings.

“We had 47 people which is a good thing. I want people to use the safe room, get out of the danger and come to a safe place,” Tullos said.

The shelter remained open until the severe weather threat was over.

