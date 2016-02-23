Nick's Blog: An update on Tuesday's severe weather

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Severe weather is back in the forecast for Wednesday night and into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (2/5).

Severe weather is back in the forecast for Wednesday night and into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (2/5).

What you need to know ahead of Wednesday's severe weather

What you need to know ahead of Wednesday's severe weather

Good morning, everyone. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire viewing area under a Moderate Risk for severe weather. That means if you live - or are traveling - south of I-20 and east of I-55, it includes you. Every town. Every neighborhood. Every blade of grass. It is a pretty equal threat across the whole area, too. So one particular place is not at a greater risk than any other.

MOBILE USERS: Watch Midday live here.

The time line puts the first storms in our western counties as early as 1 p.m. And the threat continues until around 11 p.m. for our eastern counties. Due to the nature of this setup the threat will be equal for all areas and at all times between roughly 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. So, please be weather aware.

Please have a severe weather plan. Know what you will do and where you will go if a Tornado Warning is issued.

To follow the latest from the SPC as it is issued. including severe weather watches and detailed severe weather information, click here. For more information on the specifics of the severe weather threat as of 11 a.m., click here.

The WDAM First Alert Weather App:

Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:

Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed

Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more

Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes

Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center

Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you

A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here. Or you can text APPS to 601-777.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.