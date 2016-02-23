Severe weather shelters open in the Pine Belt

With tropical weather making its way into the Pine Belt, storm shelters across the area are being activated to house residents that could be in harms way.

The Forrest County Community Shelter is open for those who may live in a trailer or mobile home and need more stable shelter.

The 10,000-square foot. facility is adjacent to the James Lynn Cartlidge Multi-Purpose Center.

The 360 Building center is located at 946 Sullivan Drive, which is adjacent to the James Lynn Cartlidge Multi-Purpose Center on Hwy 49 South.

Lamar County has opened their shelter as well. The address is 105 Central Industrial Road in Purvis.

The Jones County shelter located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd has not made a decision on whether or not to open to the public yet.

Cindy is currently 170 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana and is moving northwest at 8 mph with 60 mph winds.

It is expected to make landfall in western Louisiana early Thursday morning. The storm is quite large with most of the showers and thunderstorms well to the east of the center which is what is causing our weather problems.

Rainfall amounts in our area will range from 3-8 inches with possibly higher totals in spots.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

