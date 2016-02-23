Forecast: Severe weather expected in the Pine Belt today.

Severe weather is likely in the Pine Belt today, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours.

All modes of severe weather are likely including a few strong tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, large hail and damaging winds.

Please have your emergency plans in place.

Make sure you have a safe place to go if warnings are issued for your area.

The threat of severe weather will end from the west later this evening.

