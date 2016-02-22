Abused animals make full recovery in Laurel

The dogs that were found abused and were rescued by the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel are making a full recovery/ Photo source: Heather Williams

The dogs that were found abused and were rescued by the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel are making a full recovery, shelter workers said.

According to Shelter President Heather Williams, the two hunting dogs that were found emaciated have made major improvements.

The dog that suffered the spinal injury has regained feeling and does not have any permanent nerve damage, Williams said.

The dog that was sexually abused has also made a full recovery was adopted after a family heard the story on WDAM.

Officials are still on the searching for the people responsible in each of these cases.

