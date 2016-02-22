Nick's Blog: Examining Severe Weather Threat for Tuesday and Wednesday

Good morning, everyone. We are still looking at the threat for severe weather Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The main concern right now is for some heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, damaging winds (up to 70mph) and a few tornadoes.

For more information about how we figure this out as well as a look at the Karrie Stress-O-Meter, click here!

Please be weather aware and keep an eye to the sky and another eye to the radar (you can get that on the WDAM App). We will - like always - break into normal programming if a tornado warning is issued.

Here's how you can download the WDAM First Alert Weather app for Apple or Android device:

The app includes push alerts for severe weather warnings and the ability to submit weather photos and videos to WDAM News. The alerts are sent based on the device's location, using GPS. This means you don't have to select any particular county - you are simply warned if severe weather is threatening the current location of your device.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here. Or you can text APPS to 601-777.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.