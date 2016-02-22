Forecast: Severe weather likely Tuesday in the Pine Belt.

Keep the umbrella handy today as we have a good chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

It is looking more and more likely that severe weather will threaten the Pine Belt tomorrow afternoon and evening. Make sure your weather alert radios are working and we will keep you posted.

The weather looks very nice Thursday into Sunday.

