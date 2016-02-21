Toyota named 'Most Admired' motor vehicle company in FORTUNE’s Study

This is a press release from Toyota.

Toyota was once again named the top motor vehicle company in Fortune Magazine’s annual list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Toyota is also ranked at #28 overall out of all companies surveyed and was in the top ten in both talent and running a global business.



The “World’s Most Admired Companies” survey measures nine attributes considered critical to a company’s global success, including quality of management, social responsibility, people management and global competitiveness, among others. Toyota ranked No.1 across all categories in the motor vehicles sector. The list, widely considered to be the definitive report card on corporate reputation, is based on company surveys and peer ratings from senior executives, directors and analysts.



"Toyota is honored to once again be recognized as a most admired company,” said Jim Lentz, Toyota Motor North America chief executive officer. “All of our team members and partners worldwide contribute to enhancing Toyota’s reputation by creating the future of mobility and contributing to a better society through safer, greener, and more fun driving experiences. This recognition is a reflection of their dedication to continuous improvement and exceeding customers’ expectations.”

The full list appears in the magazine’s March issue, available now on Fortune’s website atfortune.com/WMAC and on newsstands February 22.



FORTUNE’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” Methodology

Korn Ferry Hay Group started with approximately 1,500 companies with revenues of $10 billion or more, then selected the 15 largest for each international industry and the 10 largest for each U.S. industry, surveying a total of 652 companies from 30 countries.

To arrive at the top 50 Most Admired Companies overall, Korn Ferry Hay Group asked 4,000 executives, directors, and securities analysts to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry. To create the 54 industry lists, participants were asked to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.