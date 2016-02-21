FOOD: A How-to-recipe on Cheeseburger cups

Try this traditional American dish in it’s tiniest form – cheeseburger cups. This recipe is so easy and convenient, you should be able to find most of the ingredients in your home. Here is Tasty’s recipe and instruction on how to make cheeseburger cups.

Ingredients:

Eight refrigerated biscuits

One pound ground beef

Halfcup of ketchup

One teaspoon of Worcestershire

One tablespoon of mustard

Two tablespoon brown sugar

Eight small slices of cheese

Toppings of your choice.

Directions:

Crumble and cook the beef in a skillet. Drain. Mix in ketchup, Worcestershire, mustard, and brown sugar. Grease a muffin tin, and line 8 cups with the refrigerated biscuits. Divide the meat mixture among the 8 cups, and bake at 400°F/204°C for 10-15 minutes, until the biscuit dough is brown. Top with cheese and bake an additional 5 minutes.

