Governor Bryant comments on the death of Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Agent

This is a press release from the office of Governor Phil Bryant.

Governor Phil Bryant comments on the death of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent killed Friday night in Tishomingo County.

“Our men and women in law enforcement put themselves in harm’s way every hour of every shift. This is a tragic reminder that their willingness to serve can exact the highest price. Deborah and I ask all Mississippians to join us in praying for the family of the fallen officer. May God hold him in the hollow of His hand.”

