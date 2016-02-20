Metro Crime Stoppers offers cash reward for investigation clues

This is a press release from The Metro Crime Stoppers.

The Metro Crime Stoppers and the Jeff-Davis County Sheriff's Department are offering a cash reward for tips leading to the arrest of a person impersonating a law enforcement officer recently in Jeff-Davis County. Jeff-Davis County Sheriff's Department is advising motorists, especially women, to take a few extra safety precautions.

Jeff-Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland advises motorists, who are suspicious of an unmarked car trying to pull them over, to immediately turn on their emergency flashing lights and reduce speed. Sheriff Strickland suggests, with flashers turned on, the motorists should drive slowly, at about 35 miles per hour, to a public area "where people are present," and then pull over. Being in a public place should discourage the criminal from pursuing the motorist. Sheriff Strickland also says motorists can call 911 if a suspicious vehicle tries to pull them over, to make sure the motorist is being stopped by an official law enforcement officer.

"This is a serious crime and we want to get this criminal off the streets as soon as possible," says Diane James, Coordinator of Metro Crime Stoppers.

"The Jeff-Davis County Sheriff's Department is taking this very seriously and is actively investigating this matter."

All tips on this crime can be called in to Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867). Metro Crime Stoppers serves the community and law enforcement agencies in Jeff-Davis, Lawrence, Covington, Marion, Forrest, and Lamar Counties.

Anyone with information on crimes in the Metro are is asked to call their anonymous tips into Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867). Your tips are confidential and no calls are taped, traced, or recorded. All callers are given an identification number to claim cash reward money. Reward money amounts are decided upon by and subject to the discretion of the Metro Crime Stoppers Board of Directors.

