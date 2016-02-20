HGTV network commissions Season One of Home Town

HGTV television network has officially commissioned the premier season of Home Town.

The Laurel couple, Ben and Erin Napier, made the announcement on Facebook Saturday.

“We will start work on Monday. We'll have more on casting soon. Today we celebrate! From all of us RTR Media and the Home Town team we say thanks to all of you for your support.” The Napier shared on social media.

Hometown features the couple renovating homes in Laurel for new residents or former residents who are returning to their hometown.

Some of the couple’s work is currently displayed on Erin’s Instagram page at @ernapier or mobile users can click here.

Copryright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.