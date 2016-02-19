What exactly is a severe thunderstorm? - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

What exactly is a severe thunderstorm?

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

Have you ever been in one of those thunderstorms where lightning is popping nearly continuous all around you or the rain is so heavy you can’t see your neighbor’s house? You look to your TV or internet only to find that there isn’t a warning out? How can this be? What qualifies as a severe thunderstorm?

Here is your answer. The National Weather Service’s criteria for a severe thunderstorm is defined by three things, 58+ mph winds, hail one inch in diameter or larger and/or a tornado. That’s it! The reason this is because these three things can cause the most damage to life and property.

Lightning isn’t on this list because all thunderstorms have lightning and if you’re under the core of the storm, that’s where you’ll see the worst. The same goes for heavy rain as well.

So the next time the forecast calls for storms or severe weather, be ready and have a plan. Because severe weather can strike anytime of the day, anytime of the year.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:37:30 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>

  • Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:48:19 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

  • Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:38:38 GMT
    Broadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.eduBroadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.edu
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly