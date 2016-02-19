Forecast: Great weekend ahead.

Good morning and happy Friday!

The weather looks great today with sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Patchy fog is likely late tonight with lows in the lower tom mid 50s.

Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

Becoming mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms return Monday.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather