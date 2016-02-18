Laurel group attends anti-flag rally in Jackson

A group from Laurel went to Jackson Thursday to attend the One Flag rally.

Many of the protesters went to the State Capitol to send a message to legislators that the flag needs to be changed.

Some said the flag is a symbol of racism and hatred, and they want a flag that represents all the citizens of Mississippi.

The one flag for all coalition hosted the rally at the State Capitol.

Petitions were available to sign, but many of the opponents want the legislature to change the flag.

