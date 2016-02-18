Forecast: Sunny and mild weather expected in the Pine Belt today.

Good morning Pine Belt!

Expect a very nice day across the area with highs around 70.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunny and warmer on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend looks mainly mild and for the most part dry except for a slight chance for a shower late Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms return Monday and Tuesday.

