Laurel group heads to Jackson for Confederate flag rally

A group of people from Laurel is heading to Jackson for a Confederate flag rally Thursday.

The group will join other political activists and community leaders at the State Capitol to rally for the removal of the Confederate flag.

Former Laurel City Councilman Thaddeus Edmonson is part of the group. He said the flag represents hatred and it needs to be removed.

The rally will begin at 11 a.m.

