Forecast: Another sunny day expected in the Pine Belt.

Expect a sunny and very nice day with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Clear and quite chilly tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunny and warmer on Thursday with highs around 70.

No rain is expected for the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

The next chance for rain shows up on Monday of next week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather