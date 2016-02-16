Forecast: Sunshine returns to the Pine Belt today.

After some early morning fog expect sunny skies with highs in the mid upper 60s.

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday looks sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

The rest of the work week looks dry and mild.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return on Monday.

