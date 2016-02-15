Storm damage in the Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Storm damage in the Pine Belt

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Damage is Sylvarena, MS. Damage is Sylvarena, MS.

  Jasper Co. man trapped by fallen tree, power line

    Monday, February 15 2016 4:23 PM EST
    Monday, April 10 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-04-10 13:29:07 GMT
    Source: WLBTSource: WLBT

    They are located off of Highway 15 just north of Montrose where damage is present following a severe line of storms that crossed central Mississippi on Monday.

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

A rapidly intensifying area of surface low pressure swept through the area Monday afternoon, causing damage to parts of the Pine Belt.

As the storm moved to the North, it sparked showers and storms across the Pine Belt.

The storm that warranted the tornado warning caused damage in Magee, Sylvarena and Bay Springs. The National Weather Service will survey these areas tomorrow to determine if it was caused by a tornado.  

Significant damage was reported in Sylvarena in Smith County.

On Hwy 18 in Sylvarena, damage was reported at James Grocery and several homes were damaged as well as trees down in the area.

According to MEMA personnel, roughly six structures were affected in Smith County and damage reports are still coming in. MEMA reported that one home was destroyed, one had major damage and two other homes were affected and had minor damage. One business was destroyed and another had major damage. 

Also, five chicken houses were damaged in Mize, which is also in Smith Co. on County Road 112. 

According to Smith County EMA director, there are no injuries reported at this time. 

Damage to homes was also reported in Walthall County where a home and mobile home were destroyed, and one home and a church was damaged. Trees and power lines were also down. 

According to MEMA, Jones, Jasper, Forrest and Covington Counties reported minor damage. 

The first round of storms moved through this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The first severe thunderstorm warning of the day was issued around 9 a.m.

The second round moved through starting around 11 a.m. with the first of multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

At 11:15 a.m., the first tornado warning was issued in Greene County, followed by a tornado warning in Simpson County at 11:59 a.m. for an eventual “Large and Extremely Dangerous” tornado. That tag was used by the Jackson National Weather Service.

