Forecast: A few severe thunderstorms possible today.

A cold front will move through the Pine Belt today and this is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Some of the storms may be strong to severe and an isolated brief tornado can't be ruled out in the afternoon.

The front should pass quickly into Alabama later this afternoon and evening and the showers and thunderstorms will end.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows mainly in the lower 40s expected.

The rest of the work week looks dry and mild.

