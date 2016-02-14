Try five easy breakfasts you can make in a mug

Have you ever thought about making an omelet or blueberry pancakes in your mug? Try a new colorful, light and fulfilling breakfast, straight from your microwave. Watch professional chef and baker Gemma Stafford share her microwavable tasty techniques along with recipes.

Blueberry Pancakes

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 tsp maple syrup/ honey/ agave

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp flavorless oil (canola, coconut, vegetable etc)

1 eggs

1 tbsp blueberries, frozen

METHOD

1. Whisk together all ingredients in a microwave safe mug. Mix thoroughly until no lumps.

2. Microwave roughly for 1 minutes (timing is based on my 1200W microwave so your timing might vary)

3. Enjoy immediately!

4. Top with a little maple syrup and some more blueberries

Sweet Potato Hash Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

1 small sweet potato (around 6oz/1 cup)

2 tbsp peppers, chopped

1 tbsp red onion, chopped

2 tbsp grated cheese

salt and pepper.

2 tsp rosemary, fresh or dried

1 nob of Butter

METHOD

1. Peel and chop small cubes of the sweet potato

2. Add into your microwave safe mug and cover totally with cold water.

3. Cook for 3-4 minutes in the microwave until it is tender. it will turn an orange color.

(Check the potatoes halfway and stir so it doesn’t get too hot and overspill)

4. Drain off the water

5. Add in the peppers, onion, cheese, butter, rosemary, salt and pepper and mix everything well together.

6. Put back in the microwave and heat up these ingredients together for another 40 seconds until hot and the cheese melts.

7. Enjoy a quick and filling breakfast!!!

Peanut Butter and Jelly Oatmeal (Vegan)

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp rolled Oats (not quick or steel cut oats)

6 tbsp water

2 tbsp Nut milk (or regular milk)

2 tsp peanut butter

2 tsp Raspberry/ Strawberry Jelly (jam)

METHOD

1. Whisk together all ingredients in a large microwave safe mug.

2. Cook for 1 minute, then stop the stir. Cook again for another 1 minute stir and continue cooking until done. This stirring will stop it overheating and spilling over in your microwave. It will take roughly 3 minutes to cook in total

3. Take out and add a little milk if desired.

4. Top with raspberry or strawberry jelly and enjoy!!!

Healthy Whole Wheat Muffins

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbsp Whole wheat flour (you can also use plain flour)

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

pinch of fine sea salt

2 inch piece of banana

2 tsp maple syrup/ honey/agave

2-1/2 tbsp milk (dairy or non-dairy)

1 tablespoon raisins

METHOD

1. In a microwave safe mug mash up the banana with a fork.

2. Add in the rest of the ingredient and mix together until blended. Then stir in the raisins

3. Microwave for 45 seconds -1 minute. (timing is based on my 1200W microwave so your timing might vary)

4. Enjoy immediately!

Omelette

INGREDIENTS

2 eggs

2 tbsp Milk

1 scallion/ green onion chopped

1 tsp Parsley

salt and pepper

METHOD

1. Add eggs to mug and whisk together with a fork

2. Add parsley, scallions, milk, salt and pepper. Whisk until all ingredients are completely mixed together.

3. Microwave for one minute. Stir and break up any large chunks of egg.

4. Cook for another 45 to 60 seconds or until eggs are set.

5. Top with a sprinkle scallions, salt and pepper

6. Enjoy!

For more of Gemma Stafford's recipes, visit her website here.

