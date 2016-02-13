Gov. Phil Bryant gives condolences of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia

Governor Phil Bryant attended the Laurel Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday to discuss some important issues. Photo Source WDAM

This is a press release from the office of Governor Phil Bryant.

Gov. Phil Bryant comments on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

“Justice Scalia was the greatest legal mind of our time and will be missed by all who love this nation and what it stands for. On a personal note, I will miss our duck hunts in the Mississippi Delta. He enjoyed our great state and its people. Mississippi has lost a friend.”

