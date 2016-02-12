Hattiesburg Fire Academy welcomes nine new firefighters

Nine firefighters have graduated from the Fire Academy in Hattiesburg.

A graduation ceremony was held at the Fire Academy Friday.

Fire Chief Paul Presley and Mayor Johnny DuPree were on hand to present them with their badges.

Battalion Chief Barry Collins said the new recruits endured a lot over the last several weeks, but it was all worth it.

"These guys have finished 14 weeks of difficult training and we feel like they're fully trained up and tomorrow three of them will go to work, working for the city," Collins said.