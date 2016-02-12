Pastry Garden prepares for Valentine's Day

The Pastry Garden is preparing for one of their busiest days of the year: Valentine's Day.

"It's huge, probably the second largest one-day event that we have at The Pastry Garden," said James Hinton, owner and pastry chef at Pastry Garden. said. "Anytime you have to do with sweets, that puts us right in the bull's-eye of business."

American's are projected to spend almost $20 billion this Valentine's Day with almost $2 billion on sweets alone.

Hinton said business was particularly busy Friday because Valentine's Day falls on a Sunday this year, but said he is not willing to sacrifice quality to fill an order.

"We've got people coming in saying, 'what do we do?'" Hinton said. "We don't like to try to do too many items, so we keep the quality of the items that we do at the highest quality."

While he said he makes everything from heart-shaped cookies to chocolate covered cheesecakes, strawberries are a best-seller and his favorite item to make.

"We do berries," Hinton said. "We do a lot of strawberries. Today, just for today, we've sold over a 100 dozen strawberries. Last year we did 200 and something strawberries, and that usually comes down to two days. So we're dipping a lot. I love chocolate. Chocolate is a thing that can be done perfectly, and when you dip a berry into it, it looks really nice. The contrast of colors, the silkiness, the taste, it's just what Valentine's is for."

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.