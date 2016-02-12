Forecast: Much cooler weather expected for the weekend.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Mostly clear and colder tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunny and cooler for the weekend with highs in the highs in the 50s.

We could be in the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Good chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm on Monday.

