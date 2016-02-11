Wayne County Sheriff's Department lacks bulletproof vests - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wayne County Sheriff's Department lacks bulletproof vests

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Having bullet proof vests may seem typical, but that is not the case for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said his department has vests, but they are outdated.

Ashley said many of the vests do not have a metal plate or any type of side protection which protects against gunshots.

“Going into the door and they’ve got guns, they could have more guns than you’ve got. Entering that door is very dangerous, you’ve got to have bullet proof vests to protect yourself,” Ashley said.

He said his department is operating under last year’s budget, which makes it difficult to fund the vests, so he reached out to the community for help, and they stepped up in a big way.

The churches have come together to help us here in Wayne County, a lot of good Christian people that’s supporting the sheriff’s department and want to help us with donations and money, and it’s humbling and thoughtful of them to do this,” Ashley said.

WDAM also reached out to the Wayne Co. Board of Supervisors to see why there is no funding for the vests. President John Hutto said they have just received a grant for more than $11,000 to fund new equipment for the department.

 Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly