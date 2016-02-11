Forecast: Sunny and much milder weather today.

Good morning!

Sunny and much milder weather is on tap for today with highs in the lower 70s.

Patchy fog is possible in the area late tonight into early Friday morning with lows in 40s.

Mostly sunny on Friday with highs around 70.

The weekend looks dry and cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

