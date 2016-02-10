Forecast: Sunny weather to continue in the Pine Belt.

Sunny and cool today with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Clear and rather chilly tonight with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

A warming trend gets underway on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s expected.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the 50s.

The next best chance for rain is expected on Monday.

The good news is no severe weather is expected for the next 7 to 10 days.

