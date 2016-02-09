Man catches thief on home wildlife camera - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man catches thief on home wildlife camera

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A man trying to catch deer on his wildlife camera caught a thief in the act.

According to authorities, an unidentified man broke into a home Little Rock Road in Wayne County and stole a 42-inch television.

Wayne County Authorities are warning people in the area to be on alert because many neighbors in the area have been reported seeing a man in their yards at night.

The neighbors also said items are missing from the yards, officials said.                                                              

If you have any information, please call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

