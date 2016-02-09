Man catches thief on home wildlife camera

A man trying to catch deer on his wildlife camera caught a thief in the act.

According to authorities, an unidentified man broke into a home Little Rock Road in Wayne County and stole a 42-inch television.

Wayne County Authorities are warning people in the area to be on alert because many neighbors in the area have been reported seeing a man in their yards at night.

The neighbors also said items are missing from the yards, officials said.

If you have any information, please call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

